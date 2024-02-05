LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,625,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,011,203 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $526,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 0.9 %

LKQ stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.