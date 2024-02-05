Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Lifted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

