LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $260.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.45.

LPLA stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.49. The stock had a trading volume of 355,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $259.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.46.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

