LTG Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LTG Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.86. 111,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,371. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

