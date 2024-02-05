Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $66.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGA. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Magna International by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 131.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGA opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. Magna International has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $67.53.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

