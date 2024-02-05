Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAMA. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mama’s Creations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Mama’s Creations Trading Down 0.7 %

MAMA stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mama’s Creations has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $28.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Brown sold 5,629,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $19,704,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

