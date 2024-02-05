MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.17

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 341858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get MannKind alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MannKind

MannKind Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.