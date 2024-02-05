ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MAN. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MAN opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $8,151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

