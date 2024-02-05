Manta Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $261.25 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $685.97 million and $261.25 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00006394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 2.63652777 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $202,105,057.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

