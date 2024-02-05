Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 219,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,787,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of -0.19.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 232,901 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 1,384,455 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,432,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.