MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $265.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $224.71 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.70 and a 200-day moving average of $245.89.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.