MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $229.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MKTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $224.71 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

