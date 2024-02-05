Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 594,362 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.34% of Bruker worth $488,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,532.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 125,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $72.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bruker

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.