Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 99,780 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,169,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $439,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $285.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $289.29. The stock has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

