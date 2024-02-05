Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 763,493 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $368,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

