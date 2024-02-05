Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 953,475 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,015,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 953,475 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $694,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

AMAT stock opened at $168.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $178.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

