Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Parnassus Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,347 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,206,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MA traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $457.68. 411,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.69 and its 200-day moving average is $407.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,356 shares of company stock valued at $62,625,857. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

