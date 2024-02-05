Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $462.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Shares of MA opened at $460.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $463.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,356 shares of company stock valued at $62,625,857. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

