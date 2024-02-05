Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $471.85.

MA opened at $460.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $463.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,356 shares of company stock worth $62,625,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

