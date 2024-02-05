Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

