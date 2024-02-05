Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,617 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.36. 536,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

