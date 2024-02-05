Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK traded down $26.18 on Monday, reaching $855.88. The company had a trading volume of 124,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $709.16 and its 200 day moving average is $604.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.33.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

