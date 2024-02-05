Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,492 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

NJR traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 60,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,430. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

