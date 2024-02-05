Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 7,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $505.98. The company had a trading volume of 598,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.32 and its 200-day moving average is $517.61. The company has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

