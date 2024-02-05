Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 5,644 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Aflac by 366.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Aflac by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Aflac by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

AFL stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,417. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

