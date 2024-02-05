Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after buying an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.04. 307,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

