Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.87 on Monday, hitting $126.38. The stock had a trading volume of 308,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55. The company has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

