Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $477.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,273. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $487.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.