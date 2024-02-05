Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $264.71. 98,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $269.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

