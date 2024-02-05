Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.72. 128,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,329. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.32. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

