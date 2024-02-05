Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,787 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $91.63. 637,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,387,969. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

