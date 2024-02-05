Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,962 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 136,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,984. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

