Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells $56,500.00 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. 1,607,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.78.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 202.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 84.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

