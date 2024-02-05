McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.9 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $291.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.28. The stock has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

