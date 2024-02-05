McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.43.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $12.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,478,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,949. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.