Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.50. 732,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

