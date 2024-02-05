Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MERC. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

MERC opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $534.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

