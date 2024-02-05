Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of META stock traded down $12.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $462.34. 21,796,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,088,402. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

