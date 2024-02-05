Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META stock traded down $10.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $464.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,929,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,557,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

