Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $380.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.