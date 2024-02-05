Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $500.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $410.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

