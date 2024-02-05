Metal (MTL) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Metal (MTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $94.10 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

