MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 1269055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
MetalNRG Trading Down 7.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £627,300.00, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.
MetalNRG Company Profile
MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.
