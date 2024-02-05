MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,474 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 2.0% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.