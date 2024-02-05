MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $82.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $87.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Shares of MET traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. MetLife has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

