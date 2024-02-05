Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Michael C. Voinovich Buys 1,000 Shares

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $220,107.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

