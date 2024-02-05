Milestone Advisory Partners Buys 3,516 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,830,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after buying an additional 380,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after buying an additional 244,502 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
IHI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 523,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,742. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- McDonald’s stock serves up a buy-the-dip opportunity
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.