Milestone Advisory Partners Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises about 2.6% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 381.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,076,000 after acquiring an additional 242,876 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 277.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after acquiring an additional 114,939 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 412.9% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 427.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RTM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.36. 18,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $185.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $313.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

