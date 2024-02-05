Milestone Advisory Partners Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 4.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VDC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.08. 27,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.30 and its 200 day moving average is $188.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

