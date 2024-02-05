Milestone Advisory Partners Invests $262,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.23. 264,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,123. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

